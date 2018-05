BRIEF-Blue Apron Expects Q2 Net Loss Of About $36 Mln To $38 Mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc:

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS 2018 NET LOSS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $126 MLN TO $131 MLN - CONF CALL

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN - CONF CALL

* BLUE APRON EXEC - WE COULD REACH BREAKEVEN EBITDA AS EARLY AS Q4 OF THIS YEAR. - CONF CALL

* BLUE APRON EXEC - Q2 MARKETING SPEND AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPARABLE WITH Q1 - CONF CALL

* BLUE APRON - Q2 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT $185 MILLION TO $190 MILLION - CONF CALL

* BLUE APRON - EXPECTS Q2 NET LOSS OF ABOUT $36 MLN TO $38 MLN AND Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS OF ABOUT $15 MLN TO $20 MLN - CONF CALL

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC Q2 SHR VIEW $-0.16, REV VIEW $208.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S