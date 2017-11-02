FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Apron Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.47
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:37 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Blue Apron Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.47

* Q3 revenue $210.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍reiterated its previously provided financial performance guidance for second half of 2017​

* Qtrly ‍average revenue per customer was $245 in q3 of 2017 compared to $227 in q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly ‍customers decreased by 6% year-over-year​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents was $266.3 million as of September 30, 2017​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍expects Q4 levels of marketing spend to be lower than Q3, both on an absolute basis and as a percentage of net revenue​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - sees ‍H2 net revenue to be in range of $380 million to $400 million​

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍continued expectation of an adjusted ebitda loss of $70 million to $75 million for H2​

* Blue Apron - ‍marketing expense was $34.2 million, or 16.3% as a percentage of net revenue in Q3 versus $49.6 million or 24.2% as a percentage of net revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
