August 10, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Blue Apron reports Q2 loss per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $238.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.8 million

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - Average revenue per customer was $251 in Q2 of 2017 compared to $264 in Q2 of 2016​

* Blue Apron Holdings-‍In Q2, amended revolving credit facility to increase amount available to borrow by $50.0 million to total maximum amount of $200.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

