BRIEF-Blue Bird announces stock repurchase agreement with Coliseum Capital

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp
* Blue Bird announces stock repurchase agreement with coliseum capital
* Blue Bird Corp - company agreed on an aggregate purchase price of $32.1 million
* Blue Bird Corp - entered into a securities repurchase agreement with investment funds managed by Coliseum Capital management, LLC
* Blue Bird Corp - aggregate purchase price of $32.1 million, reflecting a price per share of common stock of $18.65
* Blue Bird Corp - share repurchase is made pursuant to blue bird’s existing share repurchase program of up to $50 million
* Blue Bird Corp - blue bird will fund repurchase with cash on hand
* Blue Bird Corp - blue bird will continue its share repurchase program
* Blue Bird-under terms of deal co to buy all of coliseum's shares of common stock, its shares of co's preferred stock, its warrants to buy common stock