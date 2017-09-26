FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blue Bird announces stock repurchase agreement with Coliseum Capital
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Blue Bird announces stock repurchase agreement with Coliseum Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird announces stock repurchase agreement with coliseum capital

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍company agreed on an aggregate purchase price of $32.1 million​

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍entered into a securities repurchase agreement with investment funds managed by Coliseum Capital management, LLC​

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍aggregate purchase price of $32.1 million, reflecting a price per share of common stock of $18.65​

* Blue Bird Corp - share repurchase is made pursuant to blue bird’s existing share repurchase program of up to $50 million

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍blue bird will fund repurchase with cash on hand​

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍blue bird will continue its share repurchase program​

* Blue Bird-‍under terms of deal co to buy all of coliseum’s shares of common stock, its shares of co’s preferred stock, its warrants to buy common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.