May 10 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp:

* Q2 SALES $216.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $214.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF $40 MILLION - $45 MILLION FOR ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW FOR FISCAL YEAR

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20, REVENUE VIEW $214.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: