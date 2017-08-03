BRIEF-Blue Bird Q3 earnings per share $0.68

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird delivers strong fiscal 2017 third quarter results; authorizes capital stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales $332.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $329.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $980 million to $1.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow guidance to $33 - $37 million

* Blue Bird Corp - lowering adjusted EBITDA guidance to $68 - $70 million for 2017

* Blue Bird Corp qtrly lowering FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $68 - $70 million

* Blue Bird Corp - has approved a capital stock repurchase program to buy-back up to $50 million over next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: