March 1 (Reuters) - BLUE CAP AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 INCREASED BY 46% YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 141.7 MILLION

* FY EBIT OF APPROX. EUR 9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 4.6 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO APPROX. EUR 38 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 1.4 MILLION)

* SAYS TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST TIME