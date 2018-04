April 20 (Reuters) - BLUE CAP AG:

* TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST

* AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH

* SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018