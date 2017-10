Sept 28 (Reuters) - BLUE CAPITAL ALTERNATIVE INCOME FUND LTD :

* ‍INVESTMENT MANAGER HAS NOW COMMENCED ITS NORMAL POST-EVENT PROCEDURES TO ESTIMATE ANY LOSS TO COMPANY FROM HURRICANE MARIA​

* ‍INVESTMENT MANAGER WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THIS EVENT FOR POTENTIAL MATERIAL IMPACT TO COMPANY​