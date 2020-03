March 19 (Reuters) - Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd :

* BLUE CAPITAL FILES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FORM 25

* BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS THAT LAST TRADING DAY FOR ITS COMMON SHARES ON NYSE WILL BE ON MARCH 30

* BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - WILL WITHDRAW ITS LISTING WITH BERMUDA STOCK EXCHANGE PRIOR TO JULY 31