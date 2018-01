Jan 30 (Reuters) - Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd :

* BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.00

* BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $10.1 MILLION VERSUS $11.0 MILLION