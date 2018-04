April 30 (Reuters) - Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd :

* BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* REINSURANCE PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $12.5 MILLION, DECREASING BY $4.5 MILLION

* BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS - FULLY CONVERTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $14.25 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP 0.5% FOR QUARTER INCLUSIVE OF DIVIDENDS DECLARED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)