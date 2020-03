March 9 (Reuters) - Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd :

* BLUE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE AND BERMUDA STOCK EXCHANGE

* BLUE CAPITAL - EXPECTS TO FILE FORM 25 ON OR ABOUT MARCH 19, EXPECTS DELISTING TO BE EFFECTIVE ABOUT 10 DAYS AFTER FILING OF FORM 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: