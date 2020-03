March 23 (Reuters) - Blue Financial Communication SpA :

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 176,506 VERSUS EUR 5,328 YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 7.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, ALL OPERATIONAL FUNCTIONS ARE ACTIVE WITH THE EXCLUSION OF EVENTS

* ON COVID-19, AT THIS STAGE, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ACCURATELY ESTIMATE THE EFFECTS