March 23 (Reuters) - Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology:

* BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY - EXPECTS REVENUE IN Q1 2020 TO DECREASE 20% TO 25% DUE TO THE ADVERSE IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASED BY 26.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $6.2 MILLION