Feb 22 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:

* HY ‍INCREASE IN HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 109% TO 166.68 CENTS​

* HY ‍INCREASE IN EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 110% TO 167.43 CENTS​

* HY ‍INCREASE IN REVENUE TO R13.5 BILLION​

* ‍HY GROUP‘S SHARE OF LOSSES IN BLUE LABEL MEXICO CONTINUED TO DECLINE FROM R22.1 MILLION TO R10.5 MILLION​

* ‍"FOLLOWING BLUE LABEL MEXICO'S CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATIONS, IT IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE A POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP PROFITABILITY"​