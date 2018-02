BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms To Raise R900 Million Via Accelerated Bookbuild

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:

* BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LTD - OPENING OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD

* BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LTD - LAUNCH OF AN EQUITY RAISING PROCESS (“ EQUITY RAISE”) THROUGH WHICH BLUE LABEL SEEKS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY R900 MILLION

* BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LTD - EQUITY RAISE WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF VENDOR CONSIDERATION PLACING

* BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LTD - BOOK FOR BOOKBUILD IS OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND MAY CLOSE AT ANY TIME THEREAFTER