BRIEF-Blue Lion Says Intends To Solicit Homestreet Shareholders To Vote Against Re-Election Of Directors

April 24 (Reuters) - Blue Lion Capital:

* BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS BLUE LION AND ITS AFFILIATES ARE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF 6% OF STOCK OF HOMESTREET INC

* BLUE LION - BY MONETIZING SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE SERVING RIGHTS, USING PROCEEDS TO BUYBACK STOCK, HOMESTREET CAN CREATE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* BLUE LION SAYS INTENDS TO SOLICIT HOMESTREET SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS SCOTT BOGGS AND DOUGLAS SMITH

* BLUE LION - HOMESTREET CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS ALSO BY RESTRUCTURING MORTGAGE ORIGINATION BUSINESS BY REDUCING LOAN ORIGINATIONS, AMONG OTHERS

* BLUE LION - PROPOSES HOMESTREET THAT RESTRUCTURING OF COMMERCIAL BANKING BUSINESS BY REDUCING EXPENSES CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* BLUE LION - PROPOSES TO HOMESTREET THAT SEPARATING CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES CAN CREAT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* BLUE LION-HOMESTREET CAN CREATE SHAREHOLDER VALUE BY REALIGNING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS TO DE-EMPHASIZE PRODUCTION VOLUME, FOCUS ON PROFITABILITY