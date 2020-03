BRIEF-Blue Prism Withdraws Previous Financial Guidance

March 31 (Reuters) - Blue Prism Group PLC:

* BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC - UPDATE ON TRADING AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

* BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC - AT 27 MARCH 2020 GROUP HELD A CASH BALANCE OF £42M AND A SIGNIFICANT DEFERRED BILLING BALANCE

* BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC - TAKEN DECISION TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM MARKET

* BLUE PRISM - TAKEN MITIGATING ACTION, INCLUDING HIRING FREEZE IN ALL BUT EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES AS WELL AS REDUCTIONS IN DISCRETIONARY SPENDING