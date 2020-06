June 8 (Reuters) - Blue Sail Medical Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST UP TO 3.4 BILLION YUAN ($480.75 million) IN GLOVE PRODUCTION PROJECT

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO SET UP MEDICAL TECH FIRM FOR GLOVE PRODUCTION PROJECT IN VIETNAM Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AS3hxj; bit.ly/2XJj1fl Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0723 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)