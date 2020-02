Feb 11 (Reuters) - Blue Sail Medical Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 200 MILLION YUAN ($28.68 million) WORTH OF BONDS, PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR CORONAVIRUS-RELATED MEDICAL SUPPLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uAUDRd Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9747 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)