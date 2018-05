BRIEF-Blue Sky Alternative Investments Announces Withdrawing Of Underlying Net Profit After Tax Guidance For FY18

May 7 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :

* JOHN KAIN WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN ONCE A REPLACEMENT IS APPOINTED

* WITHDRAWING UNDERLYING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX GUIDANCE FOR FY18

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER ALEXANDER MCNAB WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD IMMEDIATELY & CIO ROLE

* WITHDRAWS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY18 AND FEE EARNING ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE FOR FY18 AND FY19

* NOW EXPECTS TO COMPLETE EXITS FOR 4-5 ASSETS DURING FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30