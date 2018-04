April 23 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :

* ANNOUCES RESIGNATION OF ROBERT SHAND AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

* APPOINTS KIM MORISON AS INTERIM MANAGING DIRECTOR

* KIM MORISON AS MANAGING DIRECTOR ENTITLED TO A SALARY OF $400,000 PLUS A DIRECTOR’S FEE OF $77,500 PER ANNUM

* SHAND TO RECEIVE HIS CONTRACTUAL ENTITLEMENTS BUT WILL FORGO 1.3 MILLION OPTIONS PREVIOUSLY ALLOCATED TO HIM

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, ELAINE STEAD AND NICHOLAS DIGNAM, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: