April 11 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :

* CLARIFIES ON MEDIA REPORTS; WILD BREADS PTY’S BOARD APPOINTED INLINE ADVISORY, ADVISORY ARM OF MCGRATHNICOL

* WILD BREADS’ BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF INLINE ADVISORY DOES NOT INVOLVE INSOLVENCY ARM OF MCGRATHNICOL’S BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: