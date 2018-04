April 5 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :

* RESPONDS TO SECOND SHORTER OPINION

* NOTES THAT SECOND OPINION DOES NOT IDENTIFY ANY ERRORS IN INFORMATION THAT HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED BY CO

* CONFIRMS PREVIOUS STANDING INVITATION TO SHORT SELLER TO DISCUSS AND CLARIFY ANY FURTHER ISSUES WHICH THEY MAY HAVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: