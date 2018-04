April 5 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :

* ‍ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT OF ABOUT 8.7 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF $11.50 PER SHARE ON MARCH 7​

* WILL NOT ACCEPT APPLICATIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS UNDER SHARE PURCHASE PLAN​

* ‍DETERMINED NOT TO ISSUE ANY NEW SHARES IN RESPONSE TO APPLICATIONS RECEIVED UNDER SHARE PURCHASE PLAN​