April 20 (Reuters) - BLUE SOLUTIONS SA:

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

* IN THREE MONTHS TO END-MARCH 2020, BLUE SOLUTIONS’ REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.6 MILLION, COMPARED WITH EUR 5.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* SALES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY IN COMING QUARTERS - SUBJECT TO POSSIBLE DELAYS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)