March 28 (Reuters) - Bluebird Bio Inc:

* BLUEBIRD BIO AND CELGENE CORPORATION ENTER INTO AGREEMENT TO CO-DEVELOP AND CO-PROMOTE ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY BB2121 IN THE UNITED STATES

* ‍BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS​

* ‍BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES​