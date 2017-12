BRIEF-bluebird bio And TC BioPharm Announce Strategic Collaboration

Dec 7 (Reuters) - bluebird bio Inc:

* BLUEBIRD BIO AND TC BIOPHARM ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOP GAMMA DELTA CAR T CELL PRODUCT CANDIDATES FOR CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT INCLUDE A $16 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT

* BLUEBIRD BIO - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDE POTENTIAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* BLUEBIRD BIO - AS PART OF DEAL, TC BIOPHARM ALSO ELIGIBLE TO GET UNDISCLOSED TIERED ROYALTIES ON PRODUCT SALES

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - CO, TC BIOPHARM WILL WORK TOGETHER TO ADVANCE TC BIOPHARM‘S LEAD CAR-ENGINEERED GAMMA DELTA T CELL PROGRAM INTO CLINICAL TRIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: