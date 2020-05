May 11 (Reuters) - bluebird bio Inc:

* BLUEBIRD BIO ANNOUNCES AMENDED BCMA CAR-T COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB TO BUY OUT ITS EX-U.S. MILESTONE AND ROYALTY OBLIGATIONS TO BLUEBIRD BIO FOR $200 MILLION

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ASSUMES RESPONSIBILITY FOR VECTOR MANUFACTURING IN EX-US TERRITORIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: