Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bluebird Bio Inc:

* BLUEBIRD BIO CEO SAYS EXPECTS THREE REGULATORY FILINGS BY END 2019

* BLUEBIRD SEES FILING FOR APPROVAL IN BETA THALASSEMIA IN 2018

* BLUEBIRD BIO SEES FILING FOR US AND EU APPROVAL OF B2121 FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)