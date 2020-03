BRIEF-Bluebird Bio Provides Assessment Of Impact Of COVID-19

March 26 (Reuters) - bluebird bio Inc:

* BLUEBIRD BIO PROVIDES ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19, UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND CLINICAL PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT

* BLUEBIRD BIO - EXPECTS COVID-19 TO SHIFT TIMING OF ENROLLMENT, COMPLETION OF CLINICAL STUDIES BY AT LEAST 3 MONTHS

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - WILL BE ADJUSTING PRIORITIES AND OVERALL EXPENSES

* BLUEBIRD BIO - CLINICAL STUDIES OF LENTIGLOBIN FOR Β-THALASSEMIA, LENTIGLOBIN FOR SCD, LENTI-D FOR CALD, STUDY OF BB21217 FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA REMAIN ACTIVE

* BLUEBIRD BIO- COVID 19 RESULTING IN DISRUPTIONS TO STUDY CONDUCT ACROSS STUDIES OF LENTIGLOBIN FOR Β-THALASSEMIA, LENTIGLOBIN FOR SCD, LENTI-D, BB21217

* BLUEBIRD BIO - GIVEN NEW GUIDANCE TO INVESTIGATORS FOR ALL CLINICAL STUDIES DUE TO COVID-19 TO ENSURE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS

* BLUEBIRD BIO - AS PARTNER IN IDE-CEL DEVELOPMENT, BMS DISCLOSED, IT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SCREENING, ENROLLMENT, APHERESIS IN CELLULAR THERAPY CLINICAL STUDIES

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - PLANNED DATA DISCLOSURES FOR 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: