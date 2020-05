BRIEF-Bluebird Bio Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - bluebird bio Inc:

* BLUEBIRD BIO PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $7.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REVISED OPERATING PLAN ACHIEVES CASH SAVINGS OF OVER $500 MILLION THROUGH 2022

* COMPANY EXTENDS CASH RUNWAY INTO 2022

* HAVE PRIORITIZED CORE FOUR PROGRAMS TO DRIVE IDE-CEL LAUNCH AND THREE FILINGS IN 2021

* ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH FDA ON CLINICAL DATA PACKAGE REQUIRED TO SUPPORT A BLA SUBMISSION FOR LENTIGLOBIN

* LENTIGLOBIN CLINICAL DATA WILL BE BASED ON DATA FROM PORTION OF PATIENTS IN HGB-206 STUDY GROUP C THAT HAVE ALREADY BEEN TREATED

* PLANNED SUBMISSION WILL BE BASED ON AN ANALYSIS USING COMPLETE RESOLUTION OF SEVERE VOES AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* GLOBIN RESPONSE WILL BE USED AS A KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT FOR LENTIGLOBIN STUDY

* ANTICIPATES ADDITIONAL GUIDANCE FROM FDA REGARDING COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PROCESS

* TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, EXPECTS TO SUBMIT BLA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE IN 2H 2021