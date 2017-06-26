FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bluebird bio reports updated clinical data from starbeam study
June 26, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bluebird bio reports updated clinical data from starbeam study

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Bluebird Bio Inc-

* bluebird bio Inc says on June 26, co reported updated clinical data from starbeam study clinical study of its lenti-d product candidate - sec filing

* 15/17 patients (88%) in initial study cohort remain free of major functional disabilities (mfds) at 24 months

* bluebird bio Inc - in starbeam study, safety profile of lenti-d was consistent with myeloablative conditioning

* bluebird bio Inc - no patients treated with lenti-d had graft versus host disease (gvhd), and there was no graft rejection or clonal dominance. Source text: (bit.ly/2sK3TP9) Further company coverage:

