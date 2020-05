May 5 (Reuters) - bluebird bio Inc:

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - NICK LESCHLY, CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, REDUCED HIS BASE SALARY BY APPROXIMATELY 100% DURING THIS TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - EACH OTHER PARTICIPATING MEMBER OF SENIOR LEADERSHIP REDUCED HIS OR HER BASE SALARY BY 20% Source text: [bit.ly/2A3bi2h] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)