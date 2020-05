BRIEF-Bluebird Bio To Present Updated Positive Results From Phase 2 Karmma Study At ASCO20

May 13 (Reuters) - BLUEBIRD BIO:

* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB AND BLUEBIRD BIO TO PRESENT UPDATED POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL KARMMA STUDY OF IDE-CEL IN RELAPSED AND REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS AT ASCO20

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IDE-CEL, AN INVESTIGATIONAL CAR T CELL THERAPY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* BLUEBIRD BIO - CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL BENEFIT WAS CONSISTENTLY OBSERVED ACROSS SUBGROUPS IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY, OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA CONTINUE TO MATURE, WITH AN ESTIMATED MEDIAN OS OF 19.4 MONTHS ACROSS ALL DOSE LEVELS

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY, OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA CONTINUE TO MATURE, WITH 78% OF PATIENTS ALIVE AT 12 MONTHS

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE WAS 10.7 MONTHS, WITH 19 MONTH FOR THOSE WITH COMPLETE RESPONSE/STRINGENT CR

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY, MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL WAS 8.8 MONTHS, WITH 20.2 MONTH MEDIAN PFS FOR PATIENTS WHO HAD A CR OR SCR

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY, ALL PATIENTS WHO HAD CR OR SCR AND WERE EVALUABLE FOR MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE (MRD), WERE MRD-NEGATIVE

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY, MOST FREQUENTLY REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS (AES) WERE CYTOPENIA AND CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME (CRS)

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY, GRADE 3 OR HIGHER CRS OCCURRED IN LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO 6% OF PATIENTS, WITH ONE FATAL CRS EVENT

* BLUEBIRD BIO - IN PHASE 2 KARMMA STUDY, THERE WERE NO GRADE 4 OR GRADE 5 INVESTIGATOR IDENTIFIED NEUROTOXICITY EVENTS REPORTED