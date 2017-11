Nov 1(Reuters) - Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned information security technologies unit and Zhuzhou branch of China Mobile Communication signed contract worth 56.1 million yuan with a Zhuzhou-based investment development firm, regarding construction of intelligent systems and intelligent information platforms in Zhuzhou

