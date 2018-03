March 26 (Reuters) - Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :

* BLUEDROP ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* BLUEDROP PERFORMANCE LEARNING - UNDER TERMS OF NCIB, CO MAY BUY UP TO 5 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* BLUEDROP PERFORMANCE LEARNING - ENTERED INTO AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN WITH HAYWOOD TO FACILITATE REPURCHASES OF COMMON SHARES UNDER NCIB

* BLUEDROP PERFORMANCE LEARNING - PURCHASES, UNDER TERMS OF NCIB, TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 31 & WILL END ON MARCH 30, 2019