March 6 (Reuters) - Bluegreen Vacations Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* ‍INCREASED SYSTEM-WIDE SALES OF VOIS, NET BY 5% IN QUARTER TO $154.0 MILLION FROM $146.0 MILLION DURING Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES OF $167.2 MILLION VERSUS $166.6 MILLION