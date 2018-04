April 9 (Reuters) - Bluegreen Vacations Corp :

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS RENEWS AND EXTENDS $50 MILLION TIMESHARE RECEIVABLES FACILITY

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS - RESTRUCTURED REVOLVING CREDIT PERIOD WILL RUN THROUGH MARCH 2020, MATURING IN MARCH 2023

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP - PLANS TO CONTINUE TO USE FACILITY TO FINANCE VACATION OWNERSHIP INTEREST NOTES RECEIVABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: