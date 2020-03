BRIEF-Bluegreen Vacations Says Has Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice All Of Its VOI Sales Centers

March 30 (Reuters) - Bluegreen Vacations Corp:

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS - TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ALL OF VOI SALES CENTERS

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS - TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ITS RETAIL MARKETING OPERATIONS AT BASS PRO SHOPS; CABELA’S STORES AND OUTLET MALLS

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS - TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ITS CHOICE HOTELS CALL TRANSFER PROGRAM

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS - SEVERAL OF CO’S RESORTS HAVE BEEN OR ARE EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED BASED ON VARIOUS GOVERNMENTAL MANDATES AND ADVISORIES

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP - DREW DOWN $60 MILLION UNDER ITS $125 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ON MARCH 19, 2020

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP - HAS ONLY $20.3 MILLION OF DEBT MATURITIES DUE DURING 2020

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS - HAS TAKEN NUMBER OF ADDITIONAL ACTIONS INCLUDING REDUCTION IN FORCE, TEMPORARY FURLOUGHS AND REDUCED WORK HOURS