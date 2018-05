BRIEF-Blueknight Announces Q1 Revenue $44.7 Million Versus $46.3 Million

May 10 (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners LP:

* BLUEKNIGHT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND THE CIMARRON EXPRESS STACK PIPELINE

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05

* BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS - CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QUARTER

* OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA ANTICIPATED TO RESUME SERVICE BY END OF Q2

* EXPECT A MORE SIGNIFICANT UPTICK IN OUR TRUCKING VOLUMES AS WE MOVE THROUGH Q2 AND INTO SECOND HALF OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)