March 7 (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners Lp:

* BLUEKNIGHT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15

* BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MILLION VERSUS $46 MILLION

* BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP - NET INCOME FOR Q4 IMPACTED BY $2.4 MILLION ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGE