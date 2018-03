March 15 (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners Lp:

* ‍BLUEKNIGHT STATEMENT ON FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION POLICY REVISION​

* ‍FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS​

* POLICY ‍REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP​

* ‍BKEP'S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS​