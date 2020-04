April 28 (Reuters) - BLUELINEA SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INSTALLATIONS OF THE DOMOTIQUE & HANDICAP DIVISION ARE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* FY REVENUE EUR 6.3 MLN VS EUR 6.2 MLN YR AGO

* CONSIDERS IT HAS NECESSARY MEANS FOR FINANCING OF ITS ACTIVITY BEYOND NEXT 12 MONTHS

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.8 MLN VS EUR 1.5 MLN YR AGO

* AT END OF MARCH 2020, AN ORDER BOOK FOR MORE THAN 500 K €