Oct 24 (Reuters) - BLUELINEA SA:

* Q3 REVENUE AT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* NUMBER OF SUBSCRIBERS AT 25,662 AT END-SEPT ‍​VERSUS 17,143 YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2y25Be1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)