March 9 (Reuters) - Bluelinea SA:

* SAYS CAPITAL INCREASE BY FREE ALLOCATION OF STOCK WARRANTS : MORE THAN €1 MILLION RAISED IN 20 DAYS

* SAYS THIS OPERATION DEDICATED TO ALL BLUELINEA SHAREHOLDERS AIMS TO GIVE ANNÉE MEANS TO FINANCE ITS COMMERCIAL ACCELERATION FROM BEGINNING OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/33cYroR Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)