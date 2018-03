BRIEF-Bluelinx Enters Into Strategic Merger Agreement To Acquire Cedar Creek

March 12 (Reuters) - Bluelinx Holdings Inc:

* BLUELINX ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CEDAR CREEK

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS TO GENERATE AT LEAST $50 MILLION OF ANNUAL COST SAVINGS WITHIN 18 MONTHS FROM DEAL

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - DEAL SIGNIFICANTLY AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BLUELINX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - PURCHASE PRICE WILL CONSIST OF APPROXIMATELY $345 MILLION IN CASH AND APPROXIMATELY $68 MILLION AS AGREED VALUE OF CAPITAL LEASES