March 1 (Reuters) - Bluelinx Holdings Inc:

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - NET SALES OF $433.6 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017, UP $12.0 MILLION OR 2.8%

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.76

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED SAME-CENTER NET SALES INCREASED 3.5% FROM THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO