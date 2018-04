BRIEF-Bluelinx Holdings Says Co Entered Into An Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

April 16 (Reuters) - BlueLinx Holdings Inc:

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS - REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LOAN, LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $600 MILLION

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS - REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES UNCOMMITTED ACCORDION FEATURE TO RAISE FACILITY BY AMOUNT OF UP TO $150 MILLION